There’s a new scoop shop in Greenfield. Harvest Dairy Bar opened June 28 and is ready to serve ice cream and a few other things, too.

The whole idea was inspired by the “scoop shops” of her youth, proprietor Anita George said. It all started when her brother, Neil Brewer, bought the building that houses the dairy bar a few years ago. They have been working on it since then.

George said she remembers as a kid coming into town on Saturday nights when all the businesses stayed open later. They would often frequent the local scoop shop and soda jerk. It’s those happy memories that have helped fuel the new venture.

Currently, Harvest Dairy Bar, located at 329 N. Washington St., has 10 flavors of Perry’s scoop ice cream and is also offering savory options like tacos, taco salad and coneys. The food is scratch-made on site, George said. An example, the coney sauce recipe came from Marlene Gillespie, George’s mother. And sometimes there are special treats like homemade cookies.

“We are just kind of feeling our way through it right now,” George said of the offerings. The menu will likely change as they try to incorporate what the community wants.

George is running the place with the help of lifelong friend Carolyn Snodgrass as well as Michelle Hatch. The logo and signage at the shop were all done by Andrew Ellingsworth of Red Bomb Graphics, George said.

The Harvest Dairy Bar is a way for all of them to give back to the community, George said, and to do something to be a part of the community.

City manager Todd Wilkin called the dairy bar “an exciting new opportunity in town,” and one that school kids will be able to easily access for lunch when school is in session since the shop is right down from North Street, a straight shot from the school.

Currently the shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

The Harvest Dairy Bar was officially welcomed by the village of Greenfield on June 28. Pictured (l-r) are city manager Todd Wilkin, Susan Howland, Neal Brewer, Marlene Gillespie, Anita George and Dan Carroll. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Harvest-Dairy.jpg The Harvest Dairy Bar was officially welcomed by the village of Greenfield on June 28. Pictured (l-r) are city manager Todd Wilkin, Susan Howland, Neal Brewer, Marlene Gillespie, Anita George and Dan Carroll. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Happy times from past helped fuel new venture