GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joanna Herrera, 35, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for dogs at large.

William Webb, 34, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

Marshall Smith, 40, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Corey Price, 28, of Greenfield, was asted on a warrant for filure to comply with court orders.

Chloe Sheffield, 21, of South Salem, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear.

Freddie Allen, 21, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for persistent disorderly conduct.

Christina Copas, 28, of Greenfield, was issued a summons for criminal trespass and criminal damaging.

INCIDENT

A South Street resident came to the police department to report her neighbor’s dogs constantly running free, showing pictures of them that morning in her yard.

A caller stated their daughter’s vehicle was parked and was struck by another vehicle. Pictures and statements were taken.

Greenfield police responded to Mitchell Park to investigate a male and female from West Lafayette. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office also responded and took the two suspects into custody.

July 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chelsea Johnson, 27, of Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear on driving under suspension and fictitious plates charges.

INCIDENT

The police department received a 911 transfer call from a woman stating that she heard someone knock on her window in the 200 block of North 11th Street. The caller stated she was walking to her bedroom for safety and that the subject was staill standing where she could see him through the blinds. Two officers responded and it was determined that the caller mistook fireworks for someone knocking on her window.