https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Front-1..jpg Two entries in the fourth annual Fourth of July Parade sponsored by the Rocky Fork Business Advisory Committee are pictured Monday as they roll down North Shore Drive. Organizers said there were close to 100 entries in the parade, the largest number to date by far. The grand marshal was Joey McGuire of Joey’s Pizza. After the parade free ice cream was offered at the Rustic Cabin Restaurant and Bayview Campground and Cottages. The parade began at Beechwood Pizza, then went down North Shore Drive to North Beach Road before disbanding in the North Beach parking lot. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette