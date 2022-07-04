County ranked 8th in state in COVID-19 case rate

COVID-19 cases in Highland County have nearly doubled, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Friday that the county was seeing 16 new cases per day, which is about 37 cases per 100,000 in population.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on June 20, The New York Times COVID Tracker said the county was seeing 8.7 new cases per day, about 20 cases per 100,000 in population.

The tracker gave some of the latest trends for the county. It said that the community level of COVID-19 in the county is “low” based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent Center for Disease Control (CDC) update on June 30. It said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen in the county but deaths have stayed about the same.

The New York Times COVID-19 Tracker update said that the national outlook looks “stable” and new daily cases have been largely flat in “recent days.” It said the average number of cases per day announced in the country stayed consistent in June, with it never falling below 95,000 per day but also never going above 115,000.

The update also said that differences among regions across the country are “notable.” Among the Northeast, cases have decreased through June, but the South has had states where cases doubled or tripled in the same period.

“Fatality data has been volatile in recent weeks because of delays in reporting after holidays,” the tracker said. “Still, reports of new deaths remain below 400 a day, down from more than 2,600 a day at the height of the Omicron surge.”

In other news, Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 382.3 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was below the state average of 253.2 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period, and ranks the county 8th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 40.36 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard which was last updated on Thursday. The state average for “vaccine started” is 62.99 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 58.46 percent, while the Highland County average is 37.34 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 7,541 “First Booster” doses and 887 “Second Booster” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Cases have nearly doubled over last couple weeks