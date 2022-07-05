GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Theresa Louk, 66, of Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication.

David Routte, 27, of Washington Court House, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired plates.

Paul Munyon, 42, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and lanes of travel upon roadway of sufficient width.

Incidents

A resident in the 400 block of South Street advised that her vehicle had been hit over night. The police department was dispatched to the scene and advised that the hit-skip vehicle was a metallic green Ford. The investigation is ongoing.

A caller stated his mother lives in the 800 block of Lafayette Street, but she was out of state and a family friend called him and stated the back door was open. The police department responded to the residence and found that the family friend forgot to shut the door.