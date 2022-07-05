SSCC Basic Peace Officers complete training

The cadets of Southern State Community College’s Basic Peace Officer Training Academy were recognized at a special ceremony held June 29 at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

This celebration marks the 30th graduating class from the academy at Southern State Community College. These graduates reside in Fayette, Highland and Ross counties and join more than 285 previous graduates from across southern Ohio since 1998.

“I stand in admiration of what you have done to get to this point and I am equally captivated with your decision to enter law enforcement,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president, as she addressed the audience in attendance. “This career choice is no easy pathway. Thank you for recognizing the value in this important work and for the role you will play in promoting a sense of security for your family, my family and the community in general.

“A special thanks also goes to Commander Ron Fithen. We appreciate his vision for the academy and his continued commitment to the associate degree program in law enforcement. Ron, you are essential to this academy and this program and we are grateful for your service.”

Five cadets were recognized for completing the program which covers the fundamentals of entry-level peace officer training and includes instruction in laws, administrative functions, firearms, human relations, criminal investigations, traffic accident investigations, traffic enforcement, patrols, civil disorders and prisoner bookings.

Students who completed the training program include Jerrod L. Kessler of Greenfield, Quinton M. Smith of Greenfield, Grant G. Patterson of Washington C.H., Gavin L. Moore of Greenfield and Justin A. Brewer of Greenfield.

Commander Ronald L. Fithen presented the Basic Peace Officer Training Academy awards. The perfect attendance award was presented to Brewer.

The Academic Achievement Award was presented to Moore, as well as the Leadership Award (voted on by the cadets).

In recognition of outstanding psychological survival fortitude, Brewer was presented the Fighting Spirit Award, in memory of Greenfield Police Department Sgt. Tim Fryer.

In recognition of outstanding handgun performance, Kessler was presented the Top Gun Award in memory of Deputy Harry Smithson.

In recognition of maintaining outstanding physical condition, Moore was presented the Physical Fitness Award in memory of Davide A. Soprano.

Most coursework for the training program takes place at Southern State. Instructors are recruited from various state, county and local law enforcement and corrections agencies. In concert with the Basic Peace Officers Training Program, Southern State also offers an associate degree in law enforcement.

To learn more about the Basic Peace Officers Training Program, visit https://www.sscc.edu/peaceofficer/index.shtml. For registration information, call SSCC Academic Advisor Brenda Landis at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2840.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Students who recently completed the Basic Peace Officer Training Academy at Southern State Community College are pictured with Commander Ron Fithen (far left) followed by Jerrod L. Kessler of Greenfield, Quinton M. Smith of Greenfield, Grant G. Patterson of Washington C.H., Gavin L. Moore of Greenfield and Justin A. Brewer of Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Officers.jpg Students who recently completed the Basic Peace Officer Training Academy at Southern State Community College are pictured with Commander Ron Fithen (far left) followed by Jerrod L. Kessler of Greenfield, Quinton M. Smith of Greenfield, Grant G. Patterson of Washington C.H., Gavin L. Moore of Greenfield and Justin A. Brewer of Greenfield. Submitted photo