Six indicted by grand jury

A Manchester man charged with felonious assault on a police officer, among other charges, was among six people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Sean Gillaspie, 34, was indicted for the first-degree felony, plus grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around June 7, 2022, Gillaspie caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a patrol officer by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, described as a fixed blade knife with the patrol officer being a police officer.

According to court records for the second count, on or around June 7, 2022, Gillaspie knowingly obtained or exerted control over a Dodge Dakota truck without the victim’s consent.

According to court records for the third count, on or around June 7, 2022, Gillaspie knowingly obtained, possessed or used meth.

In other sentencings, Stevie Coulter, 27, Mount Orab, was indicted for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around May 10, 2022, Coulter harassed, annoyed, threatened, alarmed or attempt to cause alarm to the victim to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces or another bodily substance by expelling the bodily substance onto the other person.

Clayton Yoakem, 20, Bourneville, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around May 1, 2022, Yoakem caused or attempted to cause physical harm to to a victim by means of a an ink pen and handcuff key.

Charles Applegate II, 49, Hillsboro, was indicted for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around Jan. 31, 2021, and continuing thereafter, Applegate II received, retained or disposed of a 2004 F-150 truck that did not belong to Applegate.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Donald McKenzie, 45, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

* Arnell Johnson, 34, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

One suspect allegedly tried to assault police officer