Man sought after feeling from police in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Police are seeking a man who fled from police officers after a recent pursuit.

Officers of the Blanchester Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle parked on Center Street at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

They confirmed that the owner of the vehicle was wanted out of Warren County on a felony warrant. The vehicle was observed operating on Center Street and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

“The Chevrolet Malibu failed to stop for officers when signaled and began driving at high rates of speed,” stated Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton in a news release. “Officers pursued the vehicle to Midland and back to Blanchester to a storage facility on Cherry Street. The driver fled the vehicle on foot and the passenger was apprehended in the vehicle.”

Houghton told AIM Media Midwest that the man who fled is Elisha Collett, 28, of Wilmington.

“He is preliminarily being charged with a felony 3 failure to comply with additional charges pending lab analysis and prosecutor approval,” said Houghton. “The suspect has not been apprehended as of yet and a warrant is issued for his arrest.”

Houghton said the passenger was transported via squad to Clinton Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the pursuit.

Houghton said items located inside the vehicle by officers included a loaded handgun that was entered as stolen from Dayton, along with cash, scales, drug paraphernalia, a bag containing a white crystal substance, and a bag of a white powdery substance.

Charges are pending upon further investigation and following consultation with Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Blanchester officers during the event.

Passenger apprehended; suspected drugs, gun found in stolen vehicle