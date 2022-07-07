HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Levi A. Adams, 27, of Hillsboro, cited for speed.

Stephanie Gentry, 49, Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested for violation of a civil protection order.

INCIDENT

A resident of the 12000 block of Cameron Drive advised he received a threatening email.

July 5

INCIDENTS

A former resident of the 7300 block of Pence Road reported personal property items were being withheld from her. After an investigation the property was returned.

A deputy responded to the 6300 block of S.R. 28 when a property owner discovered a house had been shot. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 6700 block of Golden Duubloon Lane reported theft.

July 6

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Mad River Road to a call of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.