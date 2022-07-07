HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
July 4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Levi A. Adams, 27, of Hillsboro, cited for speed.
Stephanie Gentry, 49, Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested for violation of a civil protection order.
INCIDENT
A resident of the 12000 block of Cameron Drive advised he received a threatening email.
July 5
INCIDENTS
A former resident of the 7300 block of Pence Road reported personal property items were being withheld from her. After an investigation the property was returned.
A deputy responded to the 6300 block of S.R. 28 when a property owner discovered a house had been shot. This incident remains under investigation.
A resident of the 6700 block of Golden Duubloon Lane reported theft.
July 6
INCIDENT
Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Mad River Road to a call of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.