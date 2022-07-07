Storm takes swipe at county

A tree punched holes in a trailer, power was out in several locations and trees and limbs were down across Highland County after a summer storm Wednesday afternoon.

Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance District Chief Jeff Turner said his department was dispatched to 1715 North Street in Dodsonville at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a tree that fell into a trailer.

The trailer’s residents were inside the dwelling when it was struck but the tree, but there were no injuries. Turner said the tree fell from the backyard on top of the trailer, punching holes into two rooms that were not occupied.

Turner said firefighters helped move the tree off the trailer so a tarp could be placed over the damage that he described as minor.

In Hillsboro, John Huebner said he was sitting in his vehicle in his Prouty Drive driveway when a gust of wind he estimated to be 80 mph rocked his car and took down seven trees on his property. He said several of his neighbors also lost trees.

“I thought it was gong to turn my car over. It was bad,” Huebner said. “Even the neighbors around here said they’d never seen anything like it. It was ungodly.”

Huebner said he sitting in his car in his driveway when the brunt of the storm passed through because the power had been knocked out and he could not open his garage door.

“The funny thing is, I was coming home from the pharmacy and was passing by Holtfield Station (on South High Street) and saw a cloud in the sky that kind of looked like a funnel cloud,” Huebner said. “But I think this was just straight line winds that tore everything up around here.”

Some of the Rocky Fork Lake area also lost power during the storm.

Lynchburg firefighters work to remove a tree that fell on a trailer Wednesday in Dodsonville. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Storm-pic.jpg Lynchburg firefighters work to remove a tree that fell on a trailer Wednesday in Dodsonville. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Trees uprooted on south side of Hillsboro; tree damages Dodsonville trailer