New dog groomer in Greenfield

Greenfield officially welcomed a dog grooming business to the village on Wednesday.

K9 Confetti, owned and operated by Brittany Shumaker, a 2007 McClain graduate, recently opened at 338 Lafayette St.

Shumaker, who “followed her heart” to her profession, has been in the dog grooming business for more than a decade. Her services are something she said she felt Greenfield needed.

Shumaker said she is thankful for the in-town location that is convenient for her clients, and she noted the building is perfect for the business.

K9 Confetti services include bath, ears, nails and hair cutting. Anal glands can be done upon request. There is no boarding. One way to reach the shop is by calling 937-803-0032.

While Shumaker can’t always hear the phone while the dryers are going, appointments may also be made through the K9 Confetti LLC Facebook page. All services are by appointment only and hours vary depending on the schedule, though Shumaker said she is typically in the shop from around 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I’m excited for you,” Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said Wednesday, adding that he heard early on in his tenure with Greenfield that the village needed a dog groomer. “It’s your dream and your vision, and we are glad you brought it here.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Brittany Shumaker (far left) is pictured with (l-r) Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, Susan Howland with the village, Olivia O’Connor (Shumaker’s daughter), and canine Jewel. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_K9-Confetti.jpg Brittany Shumaker (far left) is pictured with (l-r) Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, Susan Howland with the village, Olivia O’Connor (Shumaker’s daughter), and canine Jewel. Photo by Angela Shepherd

City manager says business is needed