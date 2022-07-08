Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Patricia Nichols with her delicious Cold Fudge Cake recipe.

Patricia, you are a great cook and baker. We sure appreciate all these wonderful recipes you share with us. Thank you so much. I need a piece of this now. YUM.

Please send in and share your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Have a great week!

Cold fudge cake

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with an easy dessert recipe that tastes like home. Our cold fudge cake is Patty’s favorite childhood dessert, and after one creamy bite you’ll see why. So, layer on the sweet flavors and get ready for a dessert that you’ll want to turn into a family tradition.

What you’ll need

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) butter, melted

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped walnuts, divided

2 (4-serving-size) packages instant chocolate pudding mix

3 cups milk

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

What to do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a medium bowl, combine the melted butter, flour, and 3/4 cup nuts. Press mixture lightly into a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until a firm crust forms; let cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until thickened; set aside. In another medium bowl, combine cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and half the whipped topping; mix well.

Using a wet table knife, spread cream cheese mixture over top of cooled crust. Spoon chocolate pudding mixture over top of cream cheese mixture then top with remaining whipped topping. Sprinkle remaining walnuts on top.

Cover and chill overnight, or at least six hours.

Refrigerate any leftovers.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.