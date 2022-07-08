BREAKING — Shane concert at Festival of Bells moved to 7 p.m.

Festival of the Bells President Rick Williams has announced that Friday night’s Elvie Shane concert in the city of Hillsboro’s new green space has moved to 7 p.m. from 9 p.m.

Friday night’s meet and greet session with Shane has been moved to 6:30 p.m.

Williams said weather observers have told the committee that they likely have a two-hour window when they can get the concert in.

As result, a 5:30 p.m. performance by an illusionist and a 7 p.m. concert by local group Blue Steel have been cancelled.

Williams also said the festival stage was moved overnight so those attending the concert will be able to sit on a hard surface rather than dealing with mud.

