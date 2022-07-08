Dumpster Days at Rocky Fork

The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County Board of Commissioners are providing a community dumpster July 12-14 at Rocky Fork Lake.

“There has been a large increase in nuisance complaints, specifically regarding areas with excessive garbage and we are wanting to do our part to help clean our community as a whole,” said Courtney Hall, an environmental specialist at the health department. “We have high hopes that this event will provide an easier route for individuals to dispose of their trash and other items.”

The dumpster will be placed at 6744 Inverness Ct., Hillsboro, . The hours for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hours for July Thursday, July 14 are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The health department tried to vary the hours of operations throughout the event to attempt to provide individuals with different schedules the opportunity to participate as well,” Hall said.

The health department has distributed flyers and posters through the Rocky Fork Lake area and on social media.

Hannah Guilkey-Humphrey, special projects coordinator at the health department, said, “we are really attempting to get the surrounding community to come together and drastically improve the appearance of our beautiful county. We want everyone who is willing and able to have the opportunity to participate in this wonderful event.”

This event operate on a first-come, first-served basis. When the dumpster becomes full, the event will end even if it is before 6 p.m. on July 14.

Items that will not be accepted include concrete, rocks, bricks, batteries, auto parts, tires, drums, liquids, chemicals, appliances, electronics, hazardous waste or asbestos.

For additional information visit the health department’s website at https://www.highlandcountyhealth.org or its Facebook page.

Submitted by Brittane Da​nce, emergency response coordinator, Highland County Health Department.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Health-Department-logo.jpg

Health department offering help to clean up community