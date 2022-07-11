Justice Bus coming to Highland Co.

The Ohio Justice Bus will hold clinics at Highland County Community Action in Hillsboro and Greenfield.

The Hillsboro Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at 1487 N. High St.

The Greenfield Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 1300 Jefferson St.

Residents can visit the bus to speak with an advocate from the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati about the following topics: To speak with an attorney on the Ohio Justice Bus, call the Legal Aid line at 513-241-9400 before either clinic. If you do not make an appointment in advance, you may still come to the bus to tell them what kind of help you need. They may be able to help with other legal issues such as housing and education, as well as connect you with an attorney at a later date.

Submitted by Rocky Coss, Highland County Common Pleas Court judge.