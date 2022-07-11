Scenes from the 2022 Festival of the Bells

Two girls enjoy a ride Thursday evening at the Festival of the Bells.

Festival of the Bells President Rick Williams, pictured here Thursday evening, is stepping aside from his festival duties after 34 years.

A man gives a blacksmithing demonstration Saturday at Pioneer Day held during the Festival of the Bells.

Two boys get a lesson in rope making during the Highland County Historical Society’s annual Pioneer Day, held this year in conjunction with the Festival of the Bells.

This No. 32 C.S. Bell was on display at the Festival of the Bells new location in a green space owned by the city of Hillsboro of West Main Street. The bell was refurbished from a church in Williamstown, Kentucky by local resident Tim Koehl and is currently owned by Angel and Jim Mootz.

A youngster takes a turn on a bungee cord game at the festival.

Part of the crowd in the city of Hillsboro’s new green space is shown Friday evening at the Festival of the Bells.

Festival attendees wait their turn in line for a ride at the Festival of the Bells.

Brushcreek Township was one of several local communities that had a display at Pioneer Day at the Festival of the Bells.

The four local young men to the right were honored Saturday for recently joining the U.S. military.