Cattlemen’s County Farm Tour

The Highland County Cattlemen’s Association will be conducting its County Farm Tour, stopping at three locations in Highland County Saturday, July 16.

Anyone interested in participating in the tour can attend for a $5 membership fee to the Highland County Cattlemen’s Association. One membership fee will cover the tour and dinner for an entire family.

“We hope everybody comes out and comes to it and has a good time and can learn something about the cattle and beef industry,” said Highland County Cattlemen’s President Dwight Paul Hamilton. “We’re excited to showcase Highland County’s beef industry.”

A show cattle operation at the Cummings farm at 5249 Anderson Road, Hillsboro, will be the first stop on the tour at 3 p.m. “Brian Cummings is going to talk about what he does in his operation,” said Hamilton.

The second stop on the tour is a feed lot operation at the Kiser Farms at 6794 Clear Creek Road in Hillsboro at 4 p.m.

The third stop will be at 5 p.m. at meat retailer Maplecrest Meats at 547 S. High St. in Hillsboro. “It’s going to tie in and show you how you go from the feedlot to the retail side of selling the beef,” said Hamilton.

Though the tour is not an annual event, the association holds the tours periodically to give members of the community insight into the local beef industry. “We’ve done it in the past at different times, but this is the first time we’ve done it recently,” said Hamilton. “We may start implementing it in and doing it a little more because it gets people out and involved and lets them see what’s going on in the cattle and beef industry.”

Hamilton said participants are not required to be part of the cattle business and anyone is welcome. So far, between 50 and 60 people are signed up for the event, and there is still time to sign up. “The deadline was listed as July 6, but they can still sign up because we can still get food up closer to the event,” said Hamilton.

The tour locations were selected in part for their proximity to each other. “They’re close together so people don’t have a far driving distance,” said Hamilton.

“After the three stops, we are going back to the stockyards, and we’re going to have a meal for everybody,” he said.

Those interested in signing up for the event can contact Janet Butler at 937-393-1958 or Dwight Paul Hamilton at 937-763-1463.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Saturday event just $5 for a whole family