Search warrant leads to two arrests

Ninety-seven illegal items including drugs, firearms and stolen vehicles were confiscated when authorities served a search warrant and arrested two Brushcreek Township residents Tuesday.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said the search warrant was served at a mobile home at 12358 Butters Road, where 27 drug items, 14 firearms and six vehicles, including a large amount of meth, a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Pike County and a side-by-side UTV that had been reported stolen from Highland County, were confiscated.

Arrested were Richard Johnson, 50, and Kassie Brigner, 26, on first-degree felony charges of possession of drugs. The sheriff said both suspects lived at the residence, were at home when the search warrant was served, and were taken into custody without incident.

“We’re still working out a lot of it, but there will probably be a lot of other charges filed against them,” Barrera said.

Both Johnson and Brigner appeared Wednesday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court where bond for both was set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 in municipal court.

Barrera said that in addition to sheriff’s office detectives and deputies, the Highland County Prosecutor’s Task Force and Greenfield Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-393-1421.

A Brushcreek Township mobile home and law enforcement vehicles are pictured Tuesday at a Butters Road residence where drugs, firearms and stolen vehicles were confiscated.

