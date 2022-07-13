Precinct election officials needed

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced a need for precinct election officials to serve on Election Day for the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election.

Precinct election officials must be registered voters of Highland County. They make $115 for working on Election Day and $20 for attending the precinct election official training.

High school and post secondary students that are 17 years old and seniors are eligible to serve as precinct election officials. If you are 17 years old and will start your senior year this fall you are eligible to serve as a precinct election official.

If you are interested in serving, call the board office at 937-393-9961 to schedule a training session. Training dates and times are as follows:

Monday, July 18

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Submitted by David Tolliver, Highland County Board of Elections.