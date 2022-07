The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 10

INCIDENT

A caller stated there was an older male and female out there and one of the workers believed she caught the female putting something in her bag. The caller further stated the female was wearing a red and white crop top with flowers on it and blue jeans and the male was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, and was partially bald with a gray beard. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.