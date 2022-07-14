The West Main Street green space, located at 226 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, will soon be put to use for another annual, city-sponsored event, The Movies Under The Stars series, according to Whitney Seitz, Hillsboro administrative assistant.

This event, which was previously held at Liberty Park on the city’s north side, is a succession of free outdoor movie showings that are open to the public, commence at dusk, and will be accompanied by various concession vendors, whose offerings are not included in the gratuitous admission.

The event kicks off this Friday, July 15 with a showing of “Encanto” commencing at dusk.

The full schedule is as follows.

July 15 — “Encanto” starts at dusk. The vendor will be Poppy’s Hotdogs.

July 27 — “Family Camp” starts at dusk. The vendor will be Aloha Tacos and More.

Aug. 4 —“Luca” starts at dusk. The vendor will be Kona Ice.

“People will need to bring chairs or blankets to sit on for the events,” Seitz said. “Parking will be similar to the Festival of the Bells.” At the festival the main parking area was located to the north of the festival area on a lot that at one time was used for Hillsboro High School football parking.

Seitz said that the change in hosting venue, from the Liberty Park to the green space, was the result of several factors.

The new green space was used for the first time last week when it hosted the Festival of the Bells.

“We chose the location of the green space to be of more convenience to the public, offering a location that offers walkability,” said Seitz. “At previous locations, we did not always have the turnout we anticipated and hope that is not the case this year.”

More information about this and other local events are accessible on the City of Hillsboro Events page on Facebook.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

This picture, looking east, shows part of the city of Hillsboro’s new green space where the Festival of the Bells was held last week. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Green-space.jpg This picture, looking east, shows part of the city of Hillsboro’s new green space where the Festival of the Bells was held last week. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro West Main green space will host shows