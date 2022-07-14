Local Author Night is ‘biggest yet’

Summer Reading may be drawing closer to its end, but programming at the Hillsboro library is still going strong, particularly with its upcoming Local Author Night, which will feature the largest roster of local talent to date.

“We have 11 guest authors set for the evening,” said library circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “Some of these are authors who have come in the past, but we also have several who are first-timers to the event.”

Davidson added that the authors represent a wide range of genres, from children’s books to nonfiction to a variety of fiction.

This year’s featured authors are: Blake Kibler, Carol Cartaino, Debbie Williams, Donna Patton, Drew Hastings, Jeanette Morris and Jamie Taylor, Dr. Rob Sharp, Shawn Hawk, Saundra Crum-Akers and William Sims.

“This is our third time hosting a Local Author Night,” Davidson said. “Each year it has gotten bigger and bigger.”

The event is set for Wednesday, July 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet, during which patrons can visit with the authors, all of whom will have tables where they can display their books.

A question-and-answer panel featuring all of the authors will begin at 6 p.m. During that time the community is invited to ask the authors questions about their books, their writing journeys, or about the publication process in general.

At 7 p.m., the winners of the library’s writing contest will be announced. Afterward, patrons and authors are invited to mingle until the library closes at 8 p.m.

“This is such a fun event,” Davidson said. “We love getting to show off all the local talent we have in this community, and we have a lot of it!”

For more information on this or other library programs, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, visit www.highlandco.org or call 937-393-3114.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro library to highlight area talent July 20