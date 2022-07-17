Highland County officer involved in shooting

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera confirmed Sunday afternoon that a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Sunday morning along U.S. Route 62 south of Hillsboro.

Barrera said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been called in and is investigating. The sheriff referred all other questions to Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, but the sheriff said all his officers were fine.

Irwin told The Times-Gazette Sunday afternoon that at this point BCI has been called in and requested by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident, but that the investigation was in its infancy and he did not have a lot details.

He said he could not say if the shooting was fatal.

“We are working on it and we should be able to provide additional details later today or probably tomorrow morning,” Irwin said.

