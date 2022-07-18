GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 11

INCIDENT

A caller stated the main water valve at his house burst and he needed someone to come shut off his water. The Greenfield Water Department was notified.

July 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Moore, 24, of New Boston, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Robert Throckmorton, 32, of Middletown, was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.

Stephanie Carpenter, 29, of Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and a stop sign violation.

July 13

ARREST/CITATION

Michael Chopin, 44, of Greenfield, was arrested for public indecency.

July 14

ARREST/CITATION

Kyle Combs, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.