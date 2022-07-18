GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
July 11
INCIDENT
A caller stated the main water valve at his house burst and he needed someone to come shut off his water. The Greenfield Water Department was notified.
July 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Richard Moore, 24, of New Boston, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Robert Throckmorton, 32, of Middletown, was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.
Stephanie Carpenter, 29, of Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and a stop sign violation.
July 13
ARREST/CITATION
Michael Chopin, 44, of Greenfield, was arrested for public indecency.
July 14
ARREST/CITATION
Kyle Combs, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.