Fire destroys Lynchburg residence

An early Monday morning fire destroyed a two-story rental residence in Lynchburg and displaced the residents.

Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District Chief Jeff Turner said his department was dispatched to the fire at 110 N. Broadway St. at 4:11 a.m. He said that when the first crew arrived on the scene they found heavy fire coming from the front and back of the residence.

The structure was a former family home that had been converted into apartments. Tuner said there were three apartments and two of them were occupied, but only one resident was home when the fire started. He said there were no injuries.

Turner said that he was not exactly sure how the first started and that the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene investigating Monday morning.

The Lynchburg fire district received mutual aid from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and fire departments in Martinsville, New Vienna and Fayetteville.

The structure was a total loss, according to Turner.

He said the American Red Cross was on the scene Monday morning assisting the displaced residents.

“I would like to thank all the mutual aid departments that came out and assisted us,” Turner said.

This photo shows the remnants of a dwelling at 110 N. Broadway St. in Lynchburg following a fire early Monday morning.

