Missing Hillsboro juvenile located

A California man who allegedly took a female Hillsboro juvenile out of state has been captured and the juvenile has been returned to Ohio.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that on July 16 it investigated a complaint in reference to a missing/runaway female juvenile. The juvenile’s family reported that she was last seen at their residence during the morning hours of Saturday, July 16.

During the course of an investigation and from speaking with friends, it was determined that the missing juvenile had been talking with a man named “Roman” from California. Roman had traveled from California during the week of July 7 and attended the Festival of the Bells with the juvenile. During his time in Hillsboro, “Roman” slept in a rental vehicle close to the juvenile’s residence, the police department said in a news release.

As the the investigation continued, the juvenile’s bedroom was searched and an address for “Roman” was discovered from a job application that led the investigation to San Diego, California. With the cooperation of the San Diego Police Department, “Roman’s” true identity was discovered. He was identified as Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, of California, according to the police department.

“Through online and cellular tracking, Nguyen was believed to have taken the juvenile outside the state of Ohio. Once interstate travel was believed, the Hillsboro Police Department contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cincinnati Field Office. With the assistance of the FBI, both Nguyen and the juvenile were apprehended in El Paso, Texas by local authorities,” the news release said.

With the assistance of the San Diego California Police Department, FBI and local authorities in El Paso, Texas, the juvenile was found safe and will be transported back to Ohio.

Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels said that as of Monday, Nguyen was in the custody of authorities in El Paso, Texas.

There are pending federal charges against Nguyen and the investigation and subsequent prosecution will be handled by federal authorities, the police department said.

