Fatal crash in Highland Co.

A Mount Orab man lost his life in a fatal two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 in Highland County.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at approximately 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Danville Road in Union Township.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2013 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Danville Road being operated by Jeremy M. Watson, 50, of Mount Orab. Watson failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 50 and struck a 2013 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck being operated by David West, 57, of Lynchburg. After initial contact, both vehicles traveled off the north side of U.S. 50 and overturned, the state patrol said.

Watson was ejected from his vehicle when it overturned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office, according to the state patrol.

West sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, Highland County EMA, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.

Watson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

The state patrol said there another bad accident around the same time Tuesday in Highland County on U.S. Route 62 south of Hillsboro near Sorg Road, but there were no fatalities in that accident.

Mount Orab man perishes in two-vehicle accident; Lynchburg man injured