Local groups donate nearly $13K to help DAV

The Hillsboro Eagle Riders 1161 have continued its tradition of support for our local veterans this year with raffles, auctions and benefit events.

“We just appreciate our veterans and are happy and honored to do something to help,” said Eagle Riders 1161 Treasurer Kathy Brown.

On May 21, thanks again to Hillsboro’s Star Cinemas, the Riders hosted their third annual DAV Car Show that netted 67 entries. Awards went to the best of class for each category of vehicle, and also included a pin-up contest. There was a good turnout for this year’s event, considering the weather that was forecasted in the area that day, as well as a couple other car shows taking place in the region. Within the city of Hillsboro, there were also several other events taking place to benefit other local causes that same day.

Two weeks later, on June 4, the Eagle Riders hosted their poker run for veterans that brought in 50 bike entries and also included an auction, raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle at each stop along the route. This benefit bike ride has been taking place annually since at least 2016 on the behalf of DAV Chapter 123.

Along with this this year’s benefits contributions came a $2,000 donation from the Eagles Aerie 1161, a $1,000 donation from the Eagles Aerie 1161 Auxiliary and a $100 donation from Melissa Schmidt, which gave a grand total of $12,743 donated to the DAV Chapter this year.

“We cannot thank this fine group of people enough for the donation they have given to us (again) this year. We are truly thankful for them and all their hard work,” said DAV Chapter 123 Commander Lee Harris.

Longtime Disabled American Veterans Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123 Adjutant Richard Kisamore said, “Our DAV Chapter is extremely grateful for the assistance and support the Eagle Riders have provided to us for helping our local veterans over the past several years.”

The funds have truly helped a countless amount of veterans in Highland County and will continue to be able and provide support for more in the future.

For more information on DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123, contact Commander Lee Harris at 937-763-9922.

For more information on the Eagle Riders 1161, contact president Charlie Roberts at 937-763-1766.

Submitted by Stephanie Roland, outreach coordinator, Highland County Veterans Services.

Members of the Hillsboro Eagle Riders 1161 present a donation to DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_2022-DAV-Eagle-Riders-1161-Car-Show-and-Poker-Run-donation-photo.jpg Members of the Hillsboro Eagle Riders 1161 present a donation to DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123. Submitted photo