McClain starting middle school ag program

The McClain FFA has announced that it is starting a new middle school agricultural sciences program. There will be an opportunity for all middle schoolers to become involved with sixth, seventh and eighth grade classes being available and FFA membership eligibility beginning in the seventh grade.

The program’s new teachers name is Shelby Schelling.

“This is an exciting time for the McClain FFA to have a chance to extend its programming into middle school. We want to expand into middle school to give more opportunities to our students,” a news release said.

Interested students who want to enroll should fill out the registration form on McClain FFA’s Facebook page.

For more information contact Jason Potts at [email protected]

Submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA reporter.