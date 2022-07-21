Lynchburg P.O. still closed

Exactly when some type of postal service will resume in Lynchburg following a mid-June fire that damaged the town’s post office on North Main Street appears to be unknown.

The Times-Gazette made several calls to the U.S. Postal Service this week, but still had no answer late Thursday afternoon about when operations in Lynchburg may resume.

Currently, Lynchburg postal employees are working out of the Hillsboro Post Office.

According to a press release from the United States Postal Service dated June 16, operations for the Lynchburg Post Office were suspended after the fire.

There have been no updates about when work at the office, or possibly a temporary office, will resume.

The release reads: “Due to a fire that caused significant damage, operations for the Lynchburg Post Office is suspended. Operations have been relocated to the Hillsboro Post Office, 301 N. High St., Hillsboro, OH 45133. Hours of operation for the Hillsboro Post Office are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The lobby is open 24 hours for P.O. Box access.”

According to a Lynchburg postal employee, the office is waiting on funding for a mobile unit to be placed in the lot beside the Lynchburg Post Office that can be used while the regular office is being rebuilt.

Calls this week from the Times-Gazette to Hillsboro Postmaster Curtis Pegram were referred to Lynchburg Postmaster Amy Coleman, who referred the request to Charlotte Morrow, a United States Postal Service spokesperson in Cincinnati.

Morrow was unable to provide a timeline for when the Lynchburg Post Office would be back in service or if the closure is having an impact on the quality of mail service in the area.

