HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Zachariah Fithen, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of marijuana.

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

At approximately 4:24 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 1400 block of North High Street for a report of an employee being assaulted. After further investigation, Donovan M. Roush, 35, of Cincinnati, was arrested for criminal mischief and aggravated menacing and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

At approximately 5:48p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road in reference to a trespassing incident. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a Russell Dunn, 52, of Hillsboro. Dunn was arrested for an outstanding warrant, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing and theft and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.