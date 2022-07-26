GOP holds Family Picnic

More than 100 people attended the annual Republican Family Picnic, held Sunday at the Back Room Paradise event center, and enjoyed the meal prepared by hosts Jeff and Marie Richmond and pulled pork by Richard Warner. Speakers for the evening included Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; Congressman Brad Wenstrup; Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine; Bob Peterson, candidate for state representative; Shane Wilkin, candidate for state senate; and Brad Roades, candidate for county commissioner. Other officeholders and attendees were introduced. Everyone was urged to vote early in the “second” primary, set for Aug. 2. Pictured speaking at the event is Wilkin.

More than 100 people attended the annual Republican Family Picnic, held Sunday at the Back Room Paradise event center, and enjoyed the meal prepared by hosts Jeff and Marie Richmond and pulled pork by Richard Warner. Speakers for the evening included Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; Congressman Brad Wenstrup; Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine; Bob Peterson, candidate for state representative; Shane Wilkin, candidate for state senate; and Brad Roades, candidate for county commissioner. Other officeholders and attendees were introduced. Everyone was urged to vote early in the “second” primary, set for Aug. 2. Pictured speaking at the event is Wilkin. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Picnic-p-ic.jpg More than 100 people attended the annual Republican Family Picnic, held Sunday at the Back Room Paradise event center, and enjoyed the meal prepared by hosts Jeff and Marie Richmond and pulled pork by Richard Warner. Speakers for the evening included Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; Congressman Brad Wenstrup; Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine; Bob Peterson, candidate for state representative; Shane Wilkin, candidate for state senate; and Brad Roades, candidate for county commissioner. Other officeholders and attendees were introduced. Everyone was urged to vote early in the “second” primary, set for Aug. 2. Pictured speaking at the event is Wilkin. Submitted photo