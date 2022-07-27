Chillicothe Kenworth announces expansion

The Murphy Hoffman Company, LLC (MHC), also known as Chillicothe Kenworth, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development has announced an investment of more than $1.4 million in Ross County, creating 119 new jobs.

The expansion is being supported by a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $250,000 JobsOhio Grant.

“MHC Kenworth is a longtime employer for Southeast Ohioans that have supplied the trucking industry for decades,” said J.P Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “The company’s commitment to creating 119 new, high-paying manufacturing jobs and its continued growth in the state is a testament to Chillicothe Kenworth’s confidence in Ohio’s talent.”

“Chillicothe is the ideal location for this new facility and we are proud to bring additional jobs to the area,” MHC President Tim Spurgeon said. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts among these organizations as well as all the individuals that have worked diligently to help us deepen our roots in the Chillicothe, Ohio, community.”

“Murphy-Hoffman Company’s expansion in its Chillicothe Kenworth facility to further customize Kenworth trucks based on customer preferences and business needs will create some fantastic jobs in Chillicothe and Ross County,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “OhioSE is pleased to support this project, and we appreciate the company’s investment in our region and our workforce.”

Submitted by Natalie Batliner, chief marketing officer, Ohio SE.