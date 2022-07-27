Cutie Pie contest back for 30th year at county fair

The SATH Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet contest will be held for the 30th time during the Highland County Fair that runs Sunday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 10.

Fair attendees will be able to vote on their favorite pictures of children and pets for a penny a vote at the Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet booth at the Highland County Fair.

The event is a fundraiser held by SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) in support of KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a weeklong summer camp for children with special needs held annually at Rocky Fork State Park.

“Some people will do a really creative picture and some just do a regular pose, but people just enjoy looking at the children and baby pictures, and it’s a fun way to donate a few pennies or nickels or dimes to help KAMP Dovetail,” said SATH Executive Director Linda Allen. “We just love to see a lot of cute babies from Highland County.”

One of many annual fundraisers for KAMP Dovetail, the contest typically raises between $500 and $2,000 for the cause. “Over the years it’s been a pretty decent fundraiser,” said Allen.

The top two vote-getters for both boys and girls in each of three age categories ranging from one day to six years will be awarded trophies.

One pet winner will be selected to receive a trophy from the pool of all of the animals submitted. “We’ve had all kinds of animals,” said Allen. “We’ve had horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, birds, snakes, pet raccoons and pet rabbits.”

Those interested in entering their “Cutie Pies” or favorite “Cutie Pet” are encouraged to submit a photograph of their child or pet along with a $2 registration fee to Cutie Pie Contest, P.O. Box 608, Lynchburg, Ohio 45412. Submissions should include the child’s name, birthdate, address and phone number. Photos can also be brought to the contest booth in the Wharton building at the fair for registration.

* Contestants for Cutie Pie must be 1 day to 6 years old.

* Contestants must submit photo no larger than a 4 inches by 6 inches.

* Contestants name, birth date, parent’s name, address and phone number and $2 registration fee must be attached with each entry.

* Cutie Pet Contestant name, owner’s name, address and phone number must be attached with the photo.

The contestants who receive the most votes by 10 p.m. Friday evening during the fair will be awarded trophies. The top girl and boy in each category will be given a crown or tiara, and every entry will receive a certificate and ribbon for entering. All photographs will be returned after the fair.

“Just come to the fair and support the camp, and we will be giving away a KAMP Dovetail T-shirt each day,” said Allen.

Some of the winners from the 2019 SATH Cutie Pie contest are pictured at the Highland County Fair.

Three categories for kids, one for pets