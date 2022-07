HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Keenan Litteral, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault, criminal damaging, obstructing official business and on a bench warrant.

Kelsea Adams, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

Jason Stampfly, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested for a dog at large.

July 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Arnell Johnson, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.

Alixsae Behike, 32, of Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Karen Bainter, 61, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.