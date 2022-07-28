Colony Park sign receives upgrades

The digital message sign at Colony Park in uptown Hillsboro received some nice upgrades recently, making it look much more like the old theatre marquee that once stood at the same location. Calls and messages to the city of Hillsboro seeking more information about the sign were not immediately returned Thursday.

