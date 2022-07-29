Large fish kill, lightning strikes, heavy rainfall

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1920, The Greenfield Republican reported that the Greenfield Fall Festival was scheduled to take place from Sept. 7-11, with 50 different businesses signing up for space and “two-thirds or more of the industrial interests of the city would join in making the festival a success.”

The weekly band concert was planned to be held that night at the public square at 8 p.m., with the recommendation to give the performers an ovation that shows “beyond all question that you appreciate the fine program and the manner which they render it.”

Greenfield City Council discussed moving forward with putting a walkway, a curb and a gutter on the west side of Second Street and the council ordered the city clerk to notify property owners that they planned to do so.

Two inches of rain, hail and heavy winds flew into the area over a short 30-minute stretch, according to government measurements, causing “much damage done on farms and to roads” and was recorded as one of the heaviest storms in years.

Theodore Wolfe from Chillicothe opened a plumbing, heating and ventilation shop in the basement of the Elliott Hotel block, after leaving the Jardine Co. of Chillicothe.

Highland County commissioners F.L. Crosen, C.T. Mulinex and F.S. Ruble traveled across Greenfield to look for roads that might possibly need work done following the prior storm, with one bridge in particular on the road north of the Spring Grove Dairy being washed out.

The Jenaro N. Wolf Grocery Co. advertised multiple products including grapefruits for 10 cents, cans of sweet potatoes for 25 cents and breakfast bacon for 50 cents per pound.

This week in 1947, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Greenfield Village Council increased the salaries for all appointed employees in the following year by 10 percent, with an example of employees being those in the police, fire and street departments.

A “cloudburst” of about 30 minutes dropped around 1.5 inches of rain onto Greenfield and the surrounding area, as high winds and a complete electrical outage in the area south of Jefferson Street complemented the storm.

The fire department officially responded to two fires and one unofficially in the span of only 15 minutes “at the height of the severe storm here Sunday,” with both of the official fires being caused by lightning striking two different homes.

A “gelatine substance” caused the deaths of several thousands of fish in Clear Creek near Hillsboro.

In sports, the U.S. Shoe Corporation defeated Tapatco, 10-6, thanks to a late-stage rally in the seventh inning where they tallied seven runs in that inning alone.

The Rand Theatre located in Greenfield advertised multiple films including “Spoilers of the North,” starring Paul Kelly, Adrian Booth and Evelyn Ankers, and “The Yearling,” starring Gregory Peck and Jane Wyman.

The Highland County Farm Bureau Co-op Association in Hillsboro advertised multiple pricing options for bronze screen wire, including the 26-inch version costing 32 cents per foot and the 30-inch version costing 38 cents per foot.

This week in 1974, The Press-Gazette reported that a Highland County family reported that their 14-year-old-son was listed with a possible case of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which was “a rare and occasionally dangerous disease,” caused by tick bites and wasn’t contagious.

Albers Supermarket in Hillsboro was sold to Food World, Inc., a corporation headquartered in Findlay, and planned to operate the store under a new name and ownership group.

The Highland County Historical Society was scheduled to present its annual two-day antique show and planned to sell antique items like furniture, glass and jewelry.

The Roselawn Drive-in Theatre, located at U.S. Route 50 in Allensburg, advertised multiple films, including “The Mercenary,” starring Franco Nero and Tony Musante, and “Lady Liberty,” starring Sophia Loren.

Lowes Market advertised multiple products, including 10 pounds of potatoes for 99 cents, three “big LB. size” loaves of bread for 95 cents and a pound of “pure” ground chuck for 99 cents.

This week in 2001, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education approved a separation agreement between the schools and superintendent Dr. Lorenda Tiscornia. Her resignation would become effective Feb. 1, 2002.

The Greenfield Board of Education announced that it would not continue its soccer program that year, but that supporters of the program were still interested in making a team not formally associated with the school.

The Ohio Department of Development announced that it fined the city of Greenfield for “failing to file its annual report on a country enterprise zone located in the city on time.”

Star Cinema, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Fast and The Furious,” starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, and “Legally Blonde,” starring Reese Witherspoon.

K-Mart Super Center advertised multiple products including a pound of California peaches for 48 cents and a pound of bone-in New York strip steaks for $3.99.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years