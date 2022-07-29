Hughes feature is a reader’s favorite

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Lisa Sollars. I want to thank you so much, Lisa, for this wonderful recipe along with this nice letter you sent along with it.

When I asked you for a picture you didn’t have one so you made the deviled eggs just so I would have a picture. How thoughtful of you. And especially thank you for this great letter you emailed on how you like our weekend edition of The Times-Gazette, and especially how you enjoyed my In the kitchen with Sharon. It means a lot to me for your kind words.

Please send in your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a picture and a story about the recipe if you like, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. Thank you so much.

Have a great weekend!

Following is Ms. Sollars’ letter to Sharon:

I’m originally from Hillsboro. I moved to Washington C.H. in 1984 and moved back to Highland County (Leesburg) in 2019. I enjoy getting The Times-Gazette Weekend Edition, with your article being one of my favorites. I would like to share recipes with you!

One of my favorite cuisines is Mexican. We spend about two months a year in La Pez, which is in the Baja California Sur (South). It’s about two hours north of Cabo San Lucas. You know your Mexican recipes are decent when Mexicans love them, as many are wonderful cooks. The following recipe has not been tested in Mexico, but it will be this winter!

Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

3 Tablespoons mayo (I use Miracle Whip)

1 Tablespoon yellow mustard (I have used Dijon and spicy brown mustard and they work well)

1 Tablespoon brine from pickled jalapeno peppers (either sweet pickled or regular pickled)

12 slices of pickled jalapenos

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Cut the hard-boiled eggs in half, wiping the knife in between each slice to keep the whites clean. Scoop yolks into a medium bowl.

2. Add mayo, mustard, brine and a pinch of salt and pepper to the bowl. Use an electric hand mixer (I use my food processor) to combine the yolk mixture until very smooth.

3. Use a small cookie scoop (or spoon) to refill the white of the eggs with the yolk mixture, distributing evenly.

4. Dust with paprika or cayenne pepper and top each egg with a sliced jalapeno pepper.

Also, during Easter season (I think), you wanted to know what people used to cook their hard-cooked eggs so the shell would come off easily. I have done everything … baking soda, vinegar, ice water, shaking them, etc. Here is what I do now … the only thing is you must have an Instant Pot. Instant Pots have become much more affordable and it is an indispensable tool, at least for me. Fast dinners and tender meats are well worth the cost of the pot.

Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs

Ingredients

1 Cup water

Eggs (up to 12)

Ice and water

Directions

1. Place 1 cup of water in the bottom of the Instant Pot. Put a trivet or steamer rack in the bottom.

2. Place eggs in a single layer on top of the rack.

3. Close the Instant Pot lid and turn the steam valve to the sealing position.

4. Set the IP to manual/pressure cook, high pressure and use the +/- button to set the cook time to five minutes. My Instant Pot has an egg setting which saves this.

5. When the cooking time is finished: If you have a six-quart Instant Pot, do a five-minute natural release (leave it alone for five minutes) and then quick release any pressure. If you have an eight-quart Instant Pot, quick release the pressure as soon as the cook time ends.

6. When the float valve drops down, the pressure has been released and is safe to open the Instant Pot. Remove the lid and immediately transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water using tongs, spoon or oven mitt.

7. Let the eggs cool in the ice water for five to 10 minutes and peel.

Works every time!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.