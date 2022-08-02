Suspect in thefts arrested

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County.

Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. said Tuesday that the person in photos provided to AIM Media Midwest on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.

Colin Sizemore, 24, was taken into custody in Franklin County after he allegedly stole an Ohio Department of Transportation truck and trailer, Fizer said in a news release. After wrecking the truck and trailer, Sizemore fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by the Worthington Police Department.

Sizemore is being held on multiple charges that occurred in Franklin County.

Sizemore also has holders from Muskingum County, Richland County and Fairfield County for crimes committed in those jurisdictions, stated Fizer.

The case involving the local thefts will be presented to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for the appropriate charges, Fizer said.

On July 28, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The sheriff’s office had recently recovered a John Deere tractor that had been stolen from an Adams Township farm. The suspect in the theft left the tractor at a location where they then stole a pickup truck with a horse trailer attached.

The stolen horse trailer was later recovered in the parking lot of a local elementary school where the suspect allegedly abandoned it.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office had contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to advise of the recovery of the aforementioned pickup truck in its county, where the suspect then stole another vehicle which contained a camera that captured his image. A photo of the suspect was obtained from Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

Sizemore https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Theft-suspect.jpg Sizemore

Was wanted in several counties