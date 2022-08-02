Grand jury indicts nine

A Highland County grand jury met Tuesday and returned indictments against nine individuals totaling 12 charges.

Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included intimidation of an attorney, grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and breaking and entering.

Indicted Tuesday were:

Levi T. Krebs, 31, of Hillsboro, for intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony. The indictment lists Highland County Prosecutor Anneka P. Collins as the focus of intimidation.

In May, a separate Highland County grand jury indicted Krebs on two counts of assault on a police officer, both fourth-degree felonies.

Tanga G. Pitzer, 41, of Hillsboro, for possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

James E. Braley, 34, of Leesburg, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Christian Farr, 25, (no address listed) for theft of $3,245.35 and other items from Smythe Automotive, a fifth-degree felony.

Bobbie R. Foster, 38, of Hillsboro, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of oxycodone, a fifth-degree felony.

Arnell C. Johnson, 35, of Hillsboro, for grand theft of a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, a fourth-degree felony.

Rebecca M. Martin, 42, of Leesburg, for grand theft of a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Arron W. Tumbleson, 27, of Chillicothe, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Tad E. Price, 46, of Greenfield, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene Tuesday, Sept. 6.

