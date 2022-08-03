Dog pound, jail county topics

A contractor was selected to complete work on a problem grease trap in the kitchen of the Highland County Justice Center, bids were opened for interior work for the county’s dog pound, and it was agreed to vacate an alley on Lakeview Drive in Paint Township during Wednesday’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The plumbing problem at the Highland County Justice Center has been ongoing, but the commission has only received two quotes for the project.

“We were waiting on a third quote and after talking to the maintenance person out there this morning, we’ve been waiting for some time for a third quote and just haven’t been able to achieve it, so we have two quotes,” said Highland County Commissioner Jeff Duncan.

Mr. Rooter put in a bid of $19,300 for the work that did not entail the replacement of floor tile. Cornele Plumbing put in a bid of $20,750 for the complete project.

The board of commissioners agreed to accept the proposal from Cornele Plumbing for the needed replacement of the sewer line at the justice center.

The commissioners opened a bid for needed interior work for the county’s dog pound and received two proposals. Midmark submitted a bid of $218,996 for labor and materials. J.R. Enterprises offered to do the work for $281,632.

“We’ll turn these over to our architects and let them review the documents and they’ll let us know everything is on the go, and we’ll award the contract next week,” said Duncan.

During a recess in the meeting, the commissioners viewed an alley on Lake View Drive in Paint Township that the Paint Township Trustees have requested to vacate.

“We met with one of the adjoining landowners and the other landowner we’ve been in contact with over the phone,” said Duncan. “They’re both in favor of closing the alley, and we had the engineer with us, and he saw no reason we should object, and we haven’t heard any kind of objection from anyone else.”

Under Resolution 22-139, the board of commissioners agreed to have the lane vacated.

Duncan noted during the meeting that the commissioners were wearing green in support of August being Child Support Awareness Month. “We talked to Jeremy Ratcliff [director of Highland County Job and Family Services] earlier in the week and he said that they would be celebrating that and said to wear some sort of green in support, so we’ll make note of that,” said Duncan.

Five other resolutions were approved by the board of commissioners:

* Res. No. 22-134 is an authorization of an additional appropriation within the engineer’s budget from unanticipated revenue in the amount of $15,201.

* Res. No. 22-135 is to authorize a budget modification within the general fund from Contract Services to Contract Repairs in the amount of $10,000.

* Res. No. 22-136 states the commissioners received a petition filed by Fairfield Township Trustees to vacate a width of 16.5 feet and length of 198 feet alley located in the Fairfield Township, East Monroe. The board set the time and date for a public viewing to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. and a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ office.

* Res. No. 22-137 authorizes funding of the Highland County District Library Hotspots Project with Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as established under the American Rescue Plan Act.

* Res. No. 22-138 authorizes funding of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center Home Delivered Meals Project with Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as established under the American Rescue Plan Act.

There was one contract approved by the board of commissioners:

Contract 64 is between the board of commissioners and WDC Group, LLC (Architect) under a Limited Professional Service Agreement for the relocation of the OSU Extension Building to the Highland County Fairgrounds.

The board of commissioners authorized Johnson Controls to execute labor and parts for five-year hydrostatic testing for Job and Family Services.

The board of commissioners also approved a satisfaction of mortgage for the Highland County Community Action Organization.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

The Highland County commissioners are pictured at Wednesday morning’s meeting (l-r) Dave Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_County.jpg The Highland County commissioners are pictured at Wednesday morning’s meeting (l-r) Dave Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

OSU Extension building may be moved to fairgrounds