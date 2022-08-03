Two-motorcycle crash claims life of Blan woman

A Blanchester woman died Tuesday night in a two-motorcycle crash on Corwin Road in Warren County, while the driver of the other motorcycle fled the scene, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was traveling southbound on Corwin Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Chesser failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, according to a news release from the OSHP.

Chesser went airborne and struck a utility trailer that was parked off the roadway. The motorcycle overturned and Chesser landed in the roadway, according to the OSHP, which said it received a call reporting the accident at 11:26 p.m.

Robert Patrick, 42, of Morrow, was also traveling southbound on Corwin Road on a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Patrick’s motorcycle struck Chesser, causing him to lose control and travel off the right side of the roadway, the OSHP said, adding that Patrick fled the scene and remains at-large.

Chesser was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the OSHP.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Police Department, Warren County Coroner’s Office and Wayne Township Fire and EMS.

