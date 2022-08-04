Newly-opened Vibrational Sound Massage was welcomed to downtown Greenfield on Wednesday.

The business opened last month at 228 Jefferson St., within Posey Plaza, Greenfield’s incubator space.

Vibrational sound therapy is the concept of using soothing sounds and vibrations to positively affect the body and the mind to promote healing and relaxation.

Owner Deborah D. Wolfe offers two types of therapy, one with a vibroacoustic table that sends frequencies into the body, and the other with singing bowls placed on the body.

She was led to this type of therapy through her own experiences in being healed, she said. Wolfe has been certified in sound therapy since 2014.

Her journey began in 2008, when her body became barely functional and she was on disability, she said. Traditional medicine and therapy weren’t working, some of it actually making her sick, so she started seeking alternative methods to regain her health.

It started with Reike, then light therapy, and eventually sound therapy, she said. While she found some restoration and relief with the other alternative therapies, it was sound therapy that made all the difference.

“That is what put me back on my feet, what really turned me around,” Wolfe said. “I am my own walking testimony.”

And today, the 67-year-old shares that healing with others through her work in sound therapy.

It’s not only therapy services Wolfe offers, but also jewelry and different musical instruments, like tongue drums. She also makes Native American smudging feathers. She will provide demonstrations for those curious about sound therapy. Additionally, she does sound parties and will travel for those with her singing bowls.

For more information you can stop in, email Wolfe at [email protected], or call her at 937-218-6433. Vibrational Sound Massage is currently open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Pictured is the vibroacoustic table with the singing bowls on top, both of which Deborah Wolfe uses in her sound therapy practice. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Unique business opens in Greenfield