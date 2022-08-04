Among health care’s elite

Hillsboro resident Dr. Melissa Wilson has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and she will be inducted into the organization at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 29.

The prestigious fellowship is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed in the nursing profession. Wilson was one of 250 individuals representing 35 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and 17 countries selected for induction in 2022.

There are currently more than 2,900 lifelong fellows of the American Academy of Nursing who represent nursing’s most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice and academia. The organization serves the public by advancing health policy and practice by generating and disseminating nursing knowledge.

“The intent of it is to recognize people who are instrumental in health policy and research and ultimately to improve the health and well-being of our country,” said Wilson.

Wilson currently serves as a nurse scientist and civilian executive officer to the vice director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing (711HPW) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In this capacity, she was recently awarded a patent for an application that helps load patients into aircraft on their way for care. Much of her research involves the occupational stresses associated with being a military health care provider.

She has served as the associate director and an assistant professor for the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing and as a nurse for a number of Cincinnati-area medical facilities. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati and her doctorate of philosophy in nursing from the University of Missouri.

“To me the greatest impact of this academy recognition is to highlight the research that I’m doing because it is applicable to our county,” said Wilson. “When COVID hit our county I immediately knew that our local health care providers would be impacted.”

Wilson has also been selected to be one of 11 speakers at the Air Force Institute of Technology for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s “Inspire” event Aug. 23. She will discuss her research of health care providers.

“Through the recognition if things like our health care providers and what they are going through can be highlighted and recognized, it’s important,” said Wilson. “We have to be really intentional with what we’re doing here and how we are supporting our providers.”

Wilson was inspired to join the civilian force of the Department of Defense by her father’s 20-year service in the U.S. Navy.

She has been married to her husband Ron for 27 years. They have two biological children, Olivia, 20, and Ovid, 18, and are a foster family to four children ranging in age from 13 to 17. Her mother, Mary, three dogs and three cats also reside with them in Hillsboro.

Wilson is involved in community service by volunteering through her church and with local agencies, and working with those recovering with addiction and the children impacted by addiction.

Dr. Melissa Wilson has been selected as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

