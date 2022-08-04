Alleged shooter indicted

A Clinton County grand jury has indicted a Blanchester area man for allegedly shooting an individual in the leg.

Michael S. Lawson, 41, was indicted on a count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and a count of having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Lawson and Andrew E. Jones had a verbal altercation in mid-May at Lawson’s home, according to an affidavit by a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office detective.

Several hours later, Jones reportedly was sleeping in his parked truck on Shawnee Trace Road when Lawson, Randall Wayne Baker, 41, of the Blanchester area, and several other males arrived at the site “and were armed with various weapons,” the affidavit stated, not identifying by name the other males.

Jones reported that he exited his truck, armed with a steel stake, and was confronted by Baker and Lawson. The other males reported that Baker repeatedly ordered Lawson to shoot Jones, according to the affidavit.

Lawson allegedly fired a shot that hit near Jones’ feet.

Then, “a short time later, after repeated orders by Baker, Lawson fired a second shot” at Jones which hit him in the lower left leg, the affidavit stated.

As he lay on the ground, Jones was struck repeatedly by Lawson, Baker and the others, according to the affidavit.

Jones was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with the gunshot wound, which was described as serious in court records.

The scene was processed for evidence, and a cartridge casing, an aluminum softball bat, a knife, a steel stake, and blood on the driveway were recovered.

At Lawson’s first appearance in court, bond was set at $50,000 cash or court-approved surety plus a $10,000 signature recognizance bond.

Stemming from the same incident, Randall Wayne Baker, 41, of Blanchester, was indicted on a charge of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. Baker’s bond also was set at $50,000 cash or court-approved surety plus a $10,000 signature recognizance bond.

Indicted by the same grand jury in a separate case was Karie C. Price, 32, of Hillsboro, on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug, fifth-degree felony.

Hillsboro resident also faces charge