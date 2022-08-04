Accounting business welcomed

The village of Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Quality Accounting and Taxes to the town this week with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony, held Monday, Aug. 1, was attended by the owner’s family and friends, local business representatives, and representatives of the village and Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

While owner Kim Taylor has been at the current location since October of 2020, she has been doing what she does for more than a decade. And she does what she does because she is following in the footsteps of her grandfather, she said, who ran Greenfield Tax Service for four decades.

Quality Accounting and Taxes offers business tax returns, individual tax returns, payroll and bookkeeping. You can contact Taylor by calling 937-803-0377 or by emailing her at [email protected] You can also check out the business’s Facebook page.

Currently, Taylor is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and with extended hours January through April. The business is located at 344 Jefferson St. in Greenfield.

Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin on Monday acknowledged the risk it takes to open a business, and noted how appreciative the village is that Taylor brought her business to downtown Greenfield.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Kim Taylor (center), owner of Quality Accounting and Taxes, is pictured Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her business. She is surrounded by family and friends, as well as local business representatives, and representatives of Greenfield and the county. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Accounting.jpg Kim Taylor (center), owner of Quality Accounting and Taxes, is pictured Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her business. She is surrounded by family and friends, as well as local business representatives, and representatives of Greenfield and the county. Courtesy photo

