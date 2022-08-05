Armory dedicated, flying ships and weather cools RFL

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1911, The News-Herald in Hillsboro reported that a barn and all of its contents on the farm of J.W. Evans were destroyed due to a fire at about 10 p.m.

A farmer’s picnic, basket dinner and educational day were scheduled to take place at S.B. Stowe’s barn 1.5 miles northeast of Highland on Aug. 9. Director Thorne of the Ohio Experimental Station planned to speak at the event on the use of commercial fertilizer.

Two new cases were filed in the Highland County Common Pleas Court during the week, with the first case being a request from Anna Miller for a partition of lot 93 in Lynchburg, as Miller said she is the owner of the undivided one-half of the property and that defendant owned the other one-half portion of the property.

The Penn Township School announced that it would be holding a reunion for teachers and pupils and planned to have music, recitations and addresses.

In sports, the Hillsboro baseball team lost to the Cincinnati Enterprise squad at the fairgrounds by a score of 8-7.

The New York Clipper was advertised in the paper at “The Greatest Theatrical Paper in the World,” and cost $4 a year for a paper published once a week.

This week in 1928, The Greenfield Republican reported that Dr. W.H. Wilson, a physician, surgeon and an expert horticulturist, brought into the paper’s office a few samples of “God plums, transparent apples” and another variety of apple that Wilson whose name he didn’t know.

Greenfield was scheduled to hold the next quarterly session of the newspaper people from the Southern District, which was composed of the counties of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, Ross, Pike and Scioto.

Adjutant General Henderson and Captain N.E. Heaton announced that the dedication for the new armory would take place on Sept. 26, with a dance planned to follow the dedication proceedings.

Members of the Howitzer Company, commissioned officers and enlisted men, received congratulations due to the honors they won at Camp Perry, as the company won “three fine cups.”

In sports, the Greenfield Athletics won again, moving forward from the fourth round an elimination series tournament thanks to its defeat of Oakley by a score of 4-2. The game was considered “the best game witnessed this season at McArthur’s Park.”

The Lyric Theatre in Greenfield advertised “7th Heaven,” starring Janet Gaynor and Charles Farrell, with tickets costing 10 cents apiece.

John R. Cannon Fresh Vegetables, located on West North Street, advertised multiple products including a pound of cabbage for 3 cents, a dozen cobs of corn for 30 cents and a quart of lima beans for 50 cents.

This week in 1960, The Press-Gazette reported that attendance was down at Rocky Fork Lake thanks to cooler weather and caused “fewer boats, swimmers and picnickers on hand than usual.”

The Hillsboro Municipal Court set a new record high for the month of July for its monthly receipts, according to a monthly summary from M.L. Crabtree, clerk, as the total collection and distribution equaled $4,015.93.

Multiple Democratic county, district, state and judicial candidates met at the Hillsboro courthouse square to discuss a variety of topics, with the meeting headed by Willia Coleman, state chairman.

Thurman “Dusty” Miller, a native of the Marshall community and “widely-known writer, raconteur and historian” announced that he would be leaving Wilmington and moving to Upper Arlington, a Columbus suburb.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films, including “Rock Baby Rock It,” starring Johnny Carroll and Don Coats, and “Hercules Unchained,” starring Steve Reeves and Sylva Koscina.

Kaufman’s Bargain Store advertised multiple products, including summer caps for 24 cents, men’s sandals for $2.66 a pair, men’s summer union shirts for $1.59 apiece and men’s dress straw hats for $1.39.

This week in 1995, The Press-Gazette reported that Jane Applegate, Hillsboro High School’s 1966 valedictorian, was elected to the Ohio State Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Homer Bell’s Lynchburg farm played host to an estimated 500 people that traveled to see 24 home-built helicopters, or ships as they were also called, and a “semi-circle display of all the ships along with competitions in which pilots demonstrated their ships’ flying abilities.”

Hillsboro Business Advisory Council Chair Dave Kennedy wrote a favorable review of Hillsboro High School’s Tri-Star Project, which would put students into two major subjects and one elective subject per trimester, with each trimester lasting 60 days.

Hillsboro High School finally finished its search for a varsity basketball coach as Pat Stevens the reserve coach the year prior, was named to the position by the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education.

Great Scot Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a gallon of Reiter Fruit Drinks for 69 cents, a pound of Kahn’s Franks for $1.59 and a pound of California black plums for 89 cents.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years