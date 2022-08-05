Mexican corn coleslaw a hit

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my niece, Brandy Roades, with her new recipe she just made. Brandy says it’s a keeper and she will make it again. I hope she makes me some.

Brandy is a great cook and by the way her turkeys at Thanksgiving are the very best. That’s why she always does the turkeys. Thank you Brandy, and I will be waiting for my Mexican corn slaw.

Please send me your favorite recipes, and if you have one, a story and/or a picture to go with it. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

MEXICAN CORN COLESLAW

Ingredients

1 (14 oz.) bag coleslaw mix

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ orange bell pepper, diced

¾ c mayonnaise

1/3 c sour cream

1 (13.75 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (13.75 oz.) can corn, rinsed and drained

1/3 c fresh cilantro, minced

¼ c lime juice

1 jalapeno, seeds removed, minced

1 package taco seasoning

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and taco seasoning until combined.

2. Combine all other ingredients (coleslaw mix, bell peppers, black beans, corn, cilantro, and jalapeno) in a large bowl.

3. Toss with taco seasoning mixture until everything is thoroughly coated, then top with more cilantro, if desired.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.