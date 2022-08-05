Mexican corn coleslaw a hit

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my niece, Brandy Roades, with her new recipe she just made. Brandy says it’s a keeper and she will make it again. I hope she makes me some.
Brandy is a great cook and by the way her turkeys at Thanksgiving are the very best. That’s why she always does the turkeys. Thank you Brandy, and I will be waiting for my Mexican corn slaw.
Please send me your favorite recipes, and if you have one, a story and/or a picture to go with it. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.
Have a great week!
MEXICAN CORN COLESLAW
Ingredients
1 (14 oz.) bag coleslaw mix
½ red bell pepper, diced
½ orange bell pepper, diced
¾ c mayonnaise
1/3 c sour cream
1 (13.75 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (13.75 oz.) can corn, rinsed and drained
1/3 c fresh cilantro, minced
¼ c lime juice
1 jalapeno, seeds removed, minced
1 package taco seasoning
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and taco seasoning until combined.
2. Combine all other ingredients (coleslaw mix, bell peppers, black beans, corn, cilantro, and jalapeno) in a large bowl.
3. Toss with taco seasoning mixture until everything is thoroughly coated, then top with more cilantro, if desired.
Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.