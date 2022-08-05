A retail incubator

Posey Plaza, Greenfield’s new incubator space at 228 Jefferson St., was officially welcomed Wednesday to downtown Greenfield.

Owner Misty Posey, who also owns Phase 2 next door, said she wanted to open the space as an incubator to help other small businesses get started and grow their companies here in Greenfield.

There are five spaces, and they are all full. Those include Backyard Primitive Design, Sassy Sisters Boutique, Ohio Red Barn, Vibrational Sound Massage, and another that will be opening in the next few months.

There is also an event space in the rear of the building that can be rented. Currently there is a refrigerator available for use with the space, and there are plans to add a kitchenette, Posey said. There are restrooms available to those using the space as well. To get more information on renting the space, visit Phase 2 during store hours (Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and talk to Misty or call 937-763-9829.

There are no particular set hours of operation for Posey Plaza, but rather the space is open dependent on the individual shop owners within the space.

To help celebrate the occasion, Posey was given a goody bag full of items from local businesses, including Fifth Third Bank, Community Savings Bank, Merchants Bank, Southern Hills Community Banks, Jetts Pro Embroidery and Junkluggers. The banner used for these welcomes and bearing the words “Welcome to the village of Greenfield,” was provided by Jetts.

“I love the fact that we have an entrepreneur that built a space she wasn’t even sure she could fill,” city manager Todd Wilkin said Wednesday. “Not only did she fill it, but she has created opportunities for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to grow in downtown Greenfield.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Shops are accessible from within Posey Plaza in downtown Greenfield. The event space is visible at the rear of the photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Posey.jpg Shops are accessible from within Posey Plaza in downtown Greenfield. The event space is visible at the rear of the photo. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Posey Plaza houses five businesses, event space