Movies Under the Stars resume

Issues with sound quality that plagued the initial showing of the city of Hillsboro-sponsored Movies Under the Stars series, a free, publicly accessible event, have been resolved, according to Whitney Seitz, Hillsboro administrative assistant and coordinator of the event.

In a press release issued by the city following the presentation of the first movie in the series last month, the audio problems were acknowledged and attributed to the difficulties of the transition to the new location at the West Main green space in Hillsboro. The event had been previously held at Liberty Park but was moved this year for the purposes of accessibility.

The city announced that there were a few technical difficulties that marred the first screening.

In a subsequent post to its City of Hillsboro Events Facebook page, a video was posted showing the audio being tested in the empty green space area, with success.

Less predictable or malleable than technical solutions, the Movies Under the Stars event has encountered yet another adversary — the weather. According to Seitz, the showing of “Family Camp” and its accompanying service by vendor Aloha Tacos that had been originally scheduled for last month has been moved to Friday, Aug. 12 at dusk, because of inclement weather on the date it had been previously slated. Other films may suffer similar fates depending on the vagaries of the weather.

In a Facebook post, the city stated that they will be monitoring the weather and advising community members accordingly regarding any changes to the schedule for the duration of the season.

“Much time and effort was put into the first Movies Under the Stars event,” Seitz said. “Technical difficulties arose with the audio,” Seitz said, adding that the issues have been resolved.

To keep up with this and other planned events for the community access the City of Hillsboro Events page on Facebook.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

The city of Hillsboro will present “Family Camp” Friday, Aug. 12 at the West Main Street green space. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Under-stars.jpg The city of Hillsboro will present “Family Camp” Friday, Aug. 12 at the West Main Street green space. Courtesy image

Next show is ‘Family Camp’ on Aug. 12